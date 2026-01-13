UNLV Runnin' Rebels Have A Tough Home Matchup Tonight Against The Boise State Broncos

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will be heading back home to the Thomas & Mack Center tonight to host the Boise State Broncos after a tough two-game road trip. After starting off their Mountain West Conference schedule 2 - 0 at home, they have now lost two in a row on the road to the Wyoming Cowboys and, most recently, the Colorado State Rams.

They will look to bounce back tonight against the Broncos, and the predictions have been rolling in. The most recent prediction comes from Josh Schonwald of Doc's Sports Service. They believe this could be a tough game for the Rebels, even on their home court.

Doc's Sports Service On The UNLV Rebels

"UNLV has a win-loss mark of 7-8 so far this year. The Rebels are committing 21.7 personal fouls per contest and they go 66.7% from the charity stripe. Their rate of dishing out assists is at 14.6 times per game (166th in college) and they lose possession via turnover 12.8 times per contest. UNLV has 1,177 points on the season (78.5 per contest) and they snag 37.2 rebounds per game. When it comes to executing on offense, the Rebels are connecting on 45.3% from the field, which has them ranked 198th in the nation.

The UNLV defense surrenders 32.4% on 3-point shots (112 of 346) and opponents are connecting on 71.3% of their free throw attempts. They have given up 14.7 dimes and 36.9 boards on a nightly basis, which ranks them 268th and 291st in college hoops. The Rebels on the defensive end are ranked 268th in D-1 in points per game surrendered with 76.8. They are forcing their opponents into 14.9 TO's per game and allow teams to shoot 43.5% from the floor (174th in college)."

Doc's Sports Service's Prediction For Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"Who will win tonight's NCAA game against the spread?

Josh Schonwald's Pick: Take Boise State"

While we don't get an exact score, the Broncos are the favorites and are giving -2.5 points, so they clearly expect Boise State to win outright. This is a game that the Rebels have a good chance of winning, but it's going to be difficult to put a lot of faith in them until they start playing with some consistency.

Nevertheless, we are willing to roll the dice in this one that UNLV will get the victory on their home court, where they have played well this season. This is an important game for both teams, so hopefully, head coach Josh Pastner has them focused, and they have a strong game.

