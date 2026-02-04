UNLV Runnin' Rebels Have Been A "No-Show" In The Mountain West As Of Late

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team continues to sink in the Mountain West Conference standings. They are now just 5 - 6 in Mountain West play, and competing for the Mountain West regular-season title is a distant memory. With the Rebels now in the midst of a four-game losing streak, they are also sinking down the Mountain West power rankings.

Recently, Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net released their new power rankings, and UNLV falls again despite this not even including last night's buzzer-beating 98 - 96 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs. This is what they had to say about UNLV, their most recent opponents, Fresno State, and their next opponents, the Grand Canyon Lopes.

Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 7 Ranked UNLV

"After playing well two weeks ago in games against Utah State (a win) and San Diego State (a loss), UNLV was a no-show last week, losing to New Mexico and Nevada by a combined 40 points. You can blame the defense, which is allowing 116.7 points per 100 possessions against non-Air Force MW teams. That won’t win you many games. The Rebels play at Fresno State before hosting GCU this week."

Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 9 Ranked Fresno State Bulldogs

"Fresno State split games last week against GCU (a loss) and UNLV (a win) and draws the Silver State schools this week with a home game against UNLV on Tuesday before visiting Nevada on Saturday. Fresno State’s defense in MW play has been awesome, but the Bulldogs’ offense is generating just 101.8 points per 100 possessions, second worst in the league ahead of Air Force. But that “D” has been legit."

Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 4 Ranked Grand Canyon Lopes

"Grand Canyon had an all-time epic collapse against Nevada, going 1-of-5 on free throws in the final 2 minutes, 30 seconds and then fouling a 3-point shooter while up three with 0.8 seconds left to send the game to overtime in a 66-60 loss. The fact the Antelopes were in that position without two starters on the road was impressive. GCU rebounded with a 17-point home win over Boise State."

At this point, the Rebels should be viewed as a non-factor in the Mountain West. It wasn't long ago that they were considered a volatile but dangerous team that could give any team in the conference problems after going on the road and knocking off the Utah State Aggies. Now, they just look like a team that you expect to lose any time they step on the court. They have a lot of work to do if they are going to make any noise in the conference this season.



