UNLV Runnin' Rebels "Have Shown The Ability To Compete In Close Contests"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team will look to maintain their momentum and extend their three-game winning streak tonight when they host the Colorado State Rams. However, it won't be easy. These are two evenly matched teams, and the Rams are on a three-game winning streak of their own. This is a game that could go either way, but if the Rebels play their game on their home court, they should have the advantage.

With the game now being imminent, the predictions are coming in hot and heavy. This most recent prediction we are covering comes from Kim Smith of Picks and Parlays. This is another prediction that lacks faith in the Rebels keeping their winning streak going.

Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"UNLV comes into this contest at 13-12 overall and 8-6 in Mountain West action. The Rebels have gone 3-2 in their last five games, earning wins over Boise State in overtime, San Jose State, and Grand Canyon, while dropping games to Fresno State and Nevada. They have shown the ability to compete in close contests.

The Rebels average 79.2 points per game while allowing 78.8, indicating a more up-tempo and higher-scoring style of play. They shoot 46% from the field and average 14.1 assists per contest. UNLV also pulls down 35.7 rebounds per game and generates 8.0 steals, which helps create transition opportunities.

Defensively, UNLV has had its share of struggles, allowing nearly 79 points per contest. While they do generate 4.4 blocks per game, defensive consistency has been an issue, especially against efficient offensive teams."

Picks And Parlays Prediction For Colorado State Rams @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

Colorado State’s efficiency on offense and stronger defensive numbers give them the edge in this matchup. While UNLV can score, their defensive inconsistencies are concerning against a Rams team that shoots 49% from the field. Colorado State’s balanced approach should translate well on the road...

I’m leaning toward the over in this contest. UNLV’s pace and defensive struggles often lead to higher-scoring games, and Colorado State has been efficient offensively. With both teams capable of scoring in the mid-to-high 70s, this matchup could exceed expectations offensively.

Final Score Prediction: Colorado State 82, UNLV 78"

We can't agree with this prediction. 82 points is a lot for Colorado State, who has only hit that number once in their past 12 games. UNLV has also topped 78 points in four in a row. While we don't think it's crazy to pick the Rams to win this game, this score doesn't make a ton of sense to us. With that said, we do believe that the Rebels will win this game by about six points. If we are giving an exact score, we'd go with 79 - 73, Rebels win.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News