UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "I Have Complete Belief In Our Vision"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has had an odd spread-out schedule because of the National Finals Rodeo. While it has disrupted the Rebels' schedule, head coach Josh Pastner now understands what a big deal it is. Despite the lack of games over the past month and their inability to play on their home court, the Thomas & Mack Center, Pastner is proud of his team, likes the direction they are heading, and is making no excuses as they head towards Mountain West Conference play.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Men's Head Basketball Coach Josh Pastner On National Finals Rodeo

“I didn’t understand why we just couldn’t put the rodeo on in (The Pavilion) with us playing in the Thomas & Mack,” Pastner said. “I kept getting told, ‘It’s not happening and won’t ever happen.’ You could win three straight national championships and it’s not changing.

But now I understand. I’ve seen the foot traffic that comes through Thomas & Mack. There’s a lot of people. I understand the importance for the city and Thomas & Mack and for the economy.”

Pastner On Center Emmanuel Stephens Energy

“Emmanuel is an energy giver. I’m a big believer in energy – that fight, that intensity, that urgency while playing with your hair on fire and that a possession is more important than breathing.

Emmanuel has an understanding of that. We have great alignment on that. That’s important. It’s a contagious thing.”

Pastner On His Teams Resiliency And Character

“It’s a testament to our young men and their character to be able to go on the road and win on the road after being punished and against the ropes. We were getting counted out in a way. I’ve tried to remind everyone that in Year 1, there are going to be ups and downs. You’re trying to build something, to establish culture, establish how you want to play.

My whole thing is, you don’t want a team that is good one year and then down for two years and then up for a year. The goal is to have a really good program. With the climate we’re in, guys are going to go in and out because of the transfer portal. So the program has to be a at a highest level based on culture, based on ‘This is how we do things.’”

Pastner On Not Making Any Excuses For Injuries Or Anything Else

“No excuses. I have complete belief in our vision and clarity of how we want to get there. We just have to keep getting better every day.”



