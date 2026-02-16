UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: “I Know How Much UNLV Fans Want To Beat Boise State”

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team knocked off the Boise State Broncos on Friday by a score of 86 - 83 in overtime for the second time this season to complete the season sweep. It was a crucial win for the Rebels, who jumped the Broncos in the Mountain West Conference standings. This was a win that not only meant a lot in the standings, but it meant a lot for the team and the Rebels' faithful. Following the big win, head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the victory.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On The Win Over The Boise State Broncos

"That was a great win," Pastner said. "I think Boise State was playing as well as anyone in the league in these last seven or eight games, and better than anyone west of the Mississippi. They are very well coached. Leon Rice is one of the best coaches and they are a very good basketball team. But that was a great, gritty, tough win. Being down 23 and for us to stay together, stay connected, fight, scrap, claw, kick, whatever we had to do to find a way to come back to win that game was awesome in a really hard place to win at. Just so proud of our young men."

Pastner On The Fans Wanting To Beat Boise State

“I know how much UNLV fans want to beat Boise State,” Pastner said.

Pastner On What Beating Boise State Means For The Team

”The first time we beat them was when I had a flat tire, and everyone out there was just hugging me at like, midnight, one in the morning — about beating Boise State. So I know what this meant. Leon Rice is one of the best coaches, and they’re a very good basketball team. But that was a great, gritty, tough win.”

Pastner On If UNLV Will Schedule Boise State On Their Non-Conference Schedule

“We’re not planning on it. … But right now, we’re not going to a Pac-12 other than San Diego State. We might have to look at something in the future on that.”

Pastner On Star Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

“I put full belief in him because I know how good he can be,” Pastner said. “And I told him that when I first met him. … I just had a sense, I knew he had an edge and a chip on his shoulder, something to prove."

