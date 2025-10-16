UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "I Like To Be Very Up Front With Players"
In the new college sports landscape that features a much more active transfer portal and NIL deals so that players can get paid, things are very different from what they were even a few short years ago. This is the world that the new UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's head basketball coach entered back into when he left the TV studio to return to coaching. Pastner spoke to the UNLV official website about this and other topics before the start of the new college basketball season.
UNLV Runnin' Rebels Men's Head Basketball Coach Josh Pastner On Governing Paying Players
"At some point there has to be some uniformity and [governance]. From where I sit, there are only two ways to go about it: Either the student-athletes become university employees, or there have to be federal regulations established."
Pastner On Managing The Locker Room With Different Players Making More Or Less Money
"I like to be very up front with players: “Hey guys, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. You all know that everyone is getting paid at different levels, but when the ball is tipped, my loyalty is to UNLV. I’m putting the best players on the floor to win the game. And before that, we’re going to coach you as hard as possible to get you to be the best you can be...
You also can’t be afraid of confrontation and telling your guys the truth and pushing them to get the most out of their abilities.
All of that is part of the old landscape, too. Just because there’s now a financial component involved, you still have to find the guys who deep down inside are driven to improve, who are about winning, and who want to be pushed and coached hard to achieve both goals.
In the end, when the guys get on the floor, we’re not concerned about the money thing. We’re coaching them every day in practice like it’s Game 7 of the NBA Finals."
Pastner On Maintaining A Fanbase Despite Players Not Sticking Around As Long As They Used To
"That is one of the downsides of the transfer portal — fans having to relearn their team every single year in college athletics. The flip side is, because of social media, people can pick up their phones and instantly find information about new players and learn about their personalities."
