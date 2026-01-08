UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "I Love That You're Not Wasting Time Anymore"

UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's head basketball coach Josh Pastner returned to coaching this season after spending time in the television studio. However, he returned to a rapidly changing college athletics landscape drastically impacted by the transfer portal and NIL deals. Upon his return to coaching, after having last coached in the ACC for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, he spoke with the UNLV official website about the new model of college athletics and all the changes the game has gone through. Some of which he really likes and some of which he really doesn't. This is what Pastner had to say.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On The New Model Of College Athletics

"Are there challenges we didn’t have to deal with before? You’re darn right there are," Pastner said. "Are there some frustrations? Of course. But I’m one who believes there are certain things about the new model that make college athletics better.

Just because student athletes are getting paid does not change the standards that we’re going to hold them to or how we’re going to coach them. Maybe our players — our roster — will change yearly. But our standards and our culture won’t change. And if you don’t want to be coached hard and held accountable, then this isn’t the place for you."

Pastner On Changes He Likes To The College Basketball Landscape

"I love that you’re not wasting time anymore. And the great thing about the transfer portal is the players are older; they’re 20, 21, 22 and have experience being part of a college program. Not only do you have tape on them playing at the college level, but they understand how a college system works and what you have to do to be successful.

When you’re dealing with younger players — especially freshmen — they can get overwhelmed because everything is coming at them from different directions. When you recruit a player from the portal, they’ve been through all that. They understand about taking care of their bodies, about managing their time and how to juggle academics and basketball responsibilities...

At some point there has to be some uniformity and [governance]. From where I sit, there are only two ways to go about it: Either the student-athletes become university employees, or there have to be federal regulations established."



More UNLV Rebels On SI News