UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "I'm Just An Accessible Guy"
UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's head basketball coach Josh Pastner now has his own weekly radio show. On his show talks about a number of topics. Recently, he spoke about how accessible he is, and the culture he is trying to build in the community of Las Vegas. This is what he had to say.
UNLV Runnin' Rebels Men's Head Basketball Coach Josh Pastner On Getting Out In The Community
“I’ve been everywhere you can imagine,” Pastner said on his weekly radio show. “I really haven’t said no to anything. I want to get the vision out to as many people as we can because we have to get the people back to the Thomas & Mack. Everyone is like, ‘You win and they’ll come back.’ But what came first, the chicken or the egg?”
Pastner On Being Very Accessible
“I’m just an accessible guy. Look, I give my email to everyone. joshua.pastner@unlv.edu. You can print that. And I tell people, ‘E-mail me. If you have thoughts, ideas, suggestions. You want to ask why we played zone defense on that one possession or why we called that play out of the timeout. This is your program and I want you to be emotionally invested in your team. You can reach out to me and I want to be as transparent as possible.’”
Pastner On Former UNLV Rebels' Stars And Current Member Of His Staff Stacey Augmon, Anthony Marshall, And Justin Hawkins
“They understand what this program is about, what it has been about and how to get it back there. They have a great viewpoint. I think that’s a critical deal as we move forward. I’m not just trying to say things to blow hot air. It’s a 24/7 obsession of mine to get the program back to where people want it to be and that’s all I’m thinking of.”
Pastner On The City Of Las Vegas And What They Want To See From The Rebels
“This is a normal, blue-collar, hard-working town. And it’s a big city, but a small town where everyone knows everyone. But everyone outside thinks Las Vegas is the lights and the Strip, but it’s really people putting on their hard hats and boots and going to work. And that’s what I’m about. I get it. This is who I am. I’m authentic and genuine about it and I want people to be in it with us...
Our fans don’t want to see a team that plays entitled, and they won’t."
More UNLV Rebels On SI News