UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "I Recognized It Was Going To Be A Bigger Rebuild Than I Thought”

Josh Pastner took over as the head coach of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels' men's basketball team this offseason and has had a great first season. He has worked tirelessly to turn the program around both on and off the court. One of his key goals has been to rebuild the once-great Runnin' Rebels fan base. On Monday, he spoke about the challenges he's faced rebuilding UNLV and what his plans are for the future of the program.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Trying To Build The Program In Las Vegas

“This was an eye-opening experience for me,” Pastner said. “I did every media obligation there is. I spoke to any group that wanted me to speak...

Every single second of my mindset was selling the program.”

Pastner On UNLV Being A Bigger Rebuild Than He Realized

“We walk out on the court, and there’s probably about 1,000 people in the stands. I knew this was going to be a rebuild. But then I recognized it was going to be a bigger rebuild than I thought.”

Pastner On Trying To Win Attention In Las Vegas

“I understand in this city you have a lot of options. … Games are on television, you have things on your phones. It’s a different time. And even a good crowd, it can look like there’s a lot of empty seats. I get it. So it’s my responsibility to try to keep building and having people come to enjoy their team.”

Pastner On The Team Having To Be Better On Their Home Court

“We have not done a good enough job this year of protecting home court. There’s just no denying that.”

Pastner On How Winning Fixes Everything, But Also Trying To Gain More Fans Through The Process Of Getting Better

“Winning solves everything. Competing for championships solves everything. I get that. But in the short term, you’re trying to just have people say, ‘OK, I see what you’re trying to do, about the grit and toughness.’ ”

Pastner On Their Vision And Their Upcoming Game Against The New Mexico Lobos

“I believe in our vision; we’re not wavering. I’m excited. We’ve just got to keep getting better each time we step on the floor. We’ve got a great opportunity against New Mexico.”



