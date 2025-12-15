UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "I Still Believe In This Team"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team struggled this weekend in a brutal 63 - 60 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers. They didn't play well, struggling to shoot the ball and having some ugly turnovers. It's clear that they have to be better, and their head coach, Josh Pastner, knows that they have to be better. Especially now with the Fresno State Bulldogs up next as they are set to tip off the start of their Mountain West Conference schedule.

Still, he has not lost confidence or faith in his guys. We have seen them look great, and Pastner knows he has to figure out a way to make them play at their best on a consistent basis. As this team continues to gel and get healthy, Pastner should be able to do just that while they're playing against their Mountain West rivals.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On His Belief In His Team

“I still believe in this team,” Pastner said. “I told our guys that no one is going to save us and no one is going to feel sorry for us. It’s only going to get harder with (Mountain West) play coming next Saturday.

We’re going to have to fight through it and be tough about ourselves and figure it out and find a way to get better and improve.”

Pastner On Having To Figure Out How To Consistently Win

“We just kept missing and missing and missing, They beat us (0n) points in the paint. Look, our team is a roller coaster, no doubt. We can beat anybody on any given night and lose to anybody on any given night. We’ll figure it out. It’s just part of the deal.

Playing 10 guys double-digit minutes is a lot. We have to figure out the rotation and see how that goes.”

Pastner On The Rebels Struggles

“We just couldn’t pull away and that’s a credit to them. Our turnovers were atrocious. Even in those times where we could get stops, they got second and third opportunities. But we have 10 guys healthy now and we just need to settle into what we need to settle into.”

Pastner On UNLV Having To Make Their Layups And Easy Baskets

“If you’re not making 3s, the way for us to score are layups and free throws. You can’t miss point-blank (shots). This is men’s college basketball. You have to make them. This isn’t boys basketball. It’s men’s college basketball. These guys are high-level dudes. When we have shots right at the rim, we need to make them.

You hold a team to 63 points, you have to win that game.”



More UNLV Rebels On SI News