UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: “I Want To Apologize To The Fan Base For That Opener"
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels lost their season opener to the UT-Martin Skyhawks 86 - 81. New head coach Josh Pastner was understandably disappointed in the loss, as was their leading scorer Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. Both their coach and their leading scorer in the game spoke about the loss following the game. While they expressed disappointment, they were also hopeful for where this team can go from here. The running theme of both their comments focused on learning from the mistakes they made in this game and getting better moving forward. We expect this team to look much better moving forward as they gel and get healthy.
UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner After The Team's Season-Opening Loss To The UT-Martin Skyhawks
“I want to apologize to the fan base for that opener,” said Pastner. “I feel sick to my stomach. We were doing things with the ball we have not done for five months. We just weren’t good on both sides of the ball. Credit to U-T Martin. We let them hang around.
What I was most disappointed about is our team did not look like who we had been the last few months. I promised everyone how we were going to play and we were a little out of sorts this evening, unfortunately. On both sides.”
Pastner On His Team Needing To Learn From The Loss And Get Better
“I hope we don’t peak (Tuesday night). I want us to get better but you learn a little about your team every time you step on the floor. There’s only so many chances and we need to play against somebody else.
I’m a big believer in preparation. It doesn’t guarantee wins. We have to be excellent in the things we have to be excellent in. From there, it gives you a chance to be successful.”
Pastner On Having To Figure Things Out Quickly
“We have to figure it out. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We have to figure it out in a hurry.”
Rebels Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn On Not Getting Too Down After The Loss
“It wasn’t the result we all wanted to have. It’s our first real game with each other, so we can’t hang our heads too low. The best thing we can do is keep working and getting better.”
More UNLV Rebels On SI News