UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "I Wish The NCAA Would Give Us More Exhibition Games"
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team lost their first exhibition game of the season to Washington, and next up, they host Lincoln University on their home court at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the first time new head coach Josh Pastner gets to coach in front of his home crowd, and the first time a lot of the players on the team will get to play in front of the Rebels' faithful. Pastner made it clear that one of the reasons he scheduled this game was so that the team could get that experience before the start of the regular season.
While Lincoln is a very small school that the Rebels should destroy, it sounds like both the coach and players are going into the game with the right mindset. They are treating their opponent with respect and taking them seriously, and they are using this exhibition to learn and grow as a team. Pastner and senior guard Al Green recently spoke about the team's upcoming exhibition game.
UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Wanting To See His Team Continue To Improve
“My excitement is I want to see us get better as we move from one game to the next,” Pastner said. “Yes, we can take a lot from this. How is our execution? How is our transition defense? How are we on the glass? How are we attacking the rim? Are we playing off two feet? Is the ball moving? Are we valuing the ball and not turning it over?
All those things can really give us a chance to evaluate and see where we’re at.”
Pastner On Giving His Team The Opportunity To Play An Exhibition Game At Home In Front Of A Crowd
“How we come out of the tunnel, how it all works, all that stuff. I didn’t want it all to be the first time come Nov. 4. I wish the NCAA would give us more exhibition games, more opportunities for scrimmages. We should have more opportunities to play.”
Rebels Senior Guard Al Green On Exhibition Games
“Every game is important. Whether we’re playing Washington or Lincoln or anyone else, you need to treat it with the same intensity. That’s important for us. You should always play as hard as possible and get used to everything by the time the (regular season) comes.”
