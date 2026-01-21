UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "It's About Grit And Toughness"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is coming off a massive win on the road over the heavily favored Utah State Aggies. With the win, the Rebels moved to 5 - 2 in the Mountain West Conference and 10 - 8 overall. Following the win over the 15 - 2 Aggies, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the win, as did guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.



UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On The Team's Big Win Over The Utah State Aggies



"Utah State is a really good basketball team and they are very well coached," Pastner said. "I have been at many places - in the ACC, in the real Pac-10 back in the day, and other conferences - and this is as good of a home environment as there is in the country. So to win on the road here is almost impossible, and for us to be able to pull that off after being down 9-0 to start the game, and down 14 in the second half, was a credit to our grit and toughness."



Pastner On Establishing The Culture At UNLV



“You guys know I’m a broken record," Pastner said. "I repeat myself over and over and over. We’re trying to rebuild the program…



In year one — it’s establishing grit and toughness. Grit and toughness. Every second I’m trying to boil it out of our guys for them to understand that. And they’re understanding it.”



Pastner On Finding A Way To Comeback And Win Against The Aggies



“It was really, really hard to do, but we toughed it out. It was not pretty, but we found ways to make plays. And their defense makes it hard on you.”



Pastner On Playing On The Road In Utah



“I don’t know if people realize how hard it is to win on the road at Utah State. This place is one of the hardest environments to win out on the road.



Credit to our young men.”



Pastner On The Rebels Toughness Being More Important Than Talent



“Yes, you have to have talent to win, but talent is secondary. When you have the talent, it’s about grit and toughness.



To win in this league, it’s about grit and toughness.”



Rebels Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn On The Big Win



“Playing with four fouls, you got to be smart. You have to be careful. But you can’t lose that aggression, you can’t lose that integrity. We didn’t play a perfect game tonight.



As a matter of fact, the first half really wasn’t our best game at all. If we keep these things together, keeping working, keep staying on each, working on each other and having intense practices, then the ceiling is as far as the moon.”





