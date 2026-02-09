UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "It Was So Important To Play Well At Home"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team completed a huge upset this weekend in an 80 - 78 win over the Grand Canyon Lopes at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. This win snapped a rough four-game losing streak and was a great way to bounce back from that debacle against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Now sitting at 6 - 6 in the Mountain West Conference and 11 - 12 overall, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner and surprise hero in the win over Grand Canyon, Al Green, spoke about the big win.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Winning A Big Home Game Over The Grand Canyon Lopes For The Rebels' Faithful

“I thought it was so important to play well at home,” Pastner said. “Deservedly so, the fans should be frustrated at me and our record. I wanted to give the fan base something to be happy about because they’ve done a good job coming to the arena. I thought there was a good crowd again today.”

Pastner On Grand Canyon Students Buying A Ton Of Tickets And Being Bussed To The Game

“They have a great fan base. I know their homecourt advantage — I’ve never been there — is one of the best in the country. It may be the best. I don’t know. But they have great support.

I’m glad they were able to buy tickets because it goes into UNLV’s bank account. That’s a good thing for UNLV’s financials. I was also really happy we were able to win so it’s a longer bus ride for them having to go home coming off a loss.”

Pastner On The Team Bouncing Back After That Brutal Loss To The Fresno State Bulldogs

“(Fresno State) was a gut punch. We should have won that game but it didn’t go our way. Who knows. If (we win) Tuesday, maybe we don’t win today. But the guys rallied and we had competitive endurance and great competitive character ….

I’m really happy for our young men. They earned that win.”

UNLV Guard Al Green On His Big Game Against Grand Canyon

“I just feel when it’s time to step up, you have to be ready for the moment,” Green said. “Believe in your abilities and strengths when game time comes and my number is called. Just basically stay ready. I feel like it all translated.”



