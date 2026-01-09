This past offseason, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team hired Josh Pastner to be their new head coach. Pastner was previously in the ACC with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but took time off for a television job between coaching jobs. While he has done an incredible job adjusting to the new college basketball landscape, he returns to a very different model for college athletics. The two biggest differences are the increased significance of the transfer portal and NIL deal. After taking the job, Pastner spoke with the official UNLV website about these changes and how he has dealt with them.



UNLV Runnin' Rebels Men's Head Basketball Coach Josh Pastner On Dealing With His Players Now That There Is A Financial Dynamic In College Basketball



"I like to be very up front with players," Pastner said. “'Hey guys, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. You all know that everyone is getting paid at different levels, but when the ball is tipped, my loyalty is to UNLV. I’m putting the best players on the floor to win the game. And before that, we’re going to coach you as hard as possible to get you to be the best you can be...



You also can’t be afraid of confrontation and telling your guys the truth and pushing them to get the most out of their abilities.



All of that is part of the old landscape, too. Just because there’s now a financial component involved, you still have to find the guys who deep down inside are driven to improve, who are about winning, and who want to be pushed and coached hard to achieve both goals.



In the end, when the guys get on the floor, we’re not concerned about the money thing. We’re coaching them every day in practice like it’s Game 7 of the NBA Finals."



Pastner On How The Transfer Portal And Social Media Has Changed The Relationship Between Fans And Players



"That is one of the downsides of the transfer portal — fans having to relearn their team every single year in college athletics. The flip side is, because of social media, people can pick up their phones and instantly find information about new players and learn about their personalities."





