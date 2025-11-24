UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On The Players Era Festival "It's Great That We're In It"
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team will be participating in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas this week at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, starting with a game on Monday Night against the Maryland Terrapins. Leading up to the event, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and spoke about the upcoming tournament.
UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Basketball Coach Josh Pastner On Being In The Players Era Festival In Las Vegas
“The Maui Invitational, previously, was the tournament to be in,” Pastner said. “It was kind of the top of the top, but now it has become the Players Era that is the top of the top. Even though there are 18 teams, it feels like it’s a Sweet 16 all in one location.
It’s great that we’re in it.”
Pastner On The Benefits Of Being In The Players Era Festival
“Obviously, financially, it just is what it is in this day and age. You have to find ways to think outside the box to generate money to be able to pay the guys. Ten years ago, we wouldn’t be talking about this. If I said that, I’d probably be arrested by the NCAA. But now, you have to be involved in things and find ways to raise money to be able to increase your budget in order to continue to compete at the level you want to compete at.
You still need to be able to evaluate and build chemistry and be healthy and those things still go into it. Just going out and getting a bunch of good players with a bunch of money isn’t a guarantee you’re going to win. There are other factors, but that’s the name of the game right now. You have to be able to find ways to generate NIL revenue.”
Pastner On The Team Needing To Be In Tournaments Like This
“We need to be in these types of events if we want to continue to grow and build the program we’re trying to build. It’s great competition and a great opportunity for us. These types of games will help us as we continue to try to get better.”
Pastner On Playing As An Underdog
“I assume the next four games we will be underdogs, and that’s OK. Just like we don’t have any margin of error no matter who we play, those teams are going to have to play well to beat us.
This is who is on our schedule and we have to compete. I think our team is really good. I think we’re a good basketball team, especially when we have our full complement of guys, but there’s no denying this is a challenging stretch.”
Rebels Freshman Guard Tyrin Jones On Competing With Big Schools In The Tournament
“We believe we can fight with these teams, so we’re going to come out and show something. Getting the opportunity is great, but we’re going to come fight.”
