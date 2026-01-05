UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "Our Execution Was At A High Level"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels came away with a big blowout win over the Air Force Falcons this week. They won the game by a score of 67 - 39 to bring their record in Mountain West Conference play to 2 - 0. UNLV is one of four undefeated teams left in the conference. Following the big win, Rebels' head coach Josh Pastner, along with standout guard Howie Fleming Jr., spoke to the media about the win.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Men's Head Basketball Coach Josh Pastner On The Win Over The Air Force Falcons

“I thought defensively we really guarded,” Pastner said. “I just thought we executed the game plan. They scored 20 points in the first half and 19 in the second. Our execution was at a high level and our guys followed through with it. Defensively, we were really, really good.”

Pastner On The Rebels' Defense Against Air Force

"That was a good win by the Runnin' Rebels. I thought we really defended at a high level, and our guys executed the game plan today that we had set forth for them. It wasn't an easy week for us with guys being in and out with the flu bug, but we found a way to really execute. I don't care who you play; you hold a team to under 40 points, that's not easy to do. That means you were good defensively, and we were."

Pastner On UNLV Guard Isaac Williamson

“He has had good practices. Proud of Issac. He’s going to keep getting better. He’s a really good shooter. Like with some of our guys, you have open looks, you have to keep shooting.”

Pastner On The Mountain West Conference

“We started off (conference) with two good home wins and now have two more great opportunities. I think the Mountain West is a really good basketball league. This is my first year I have coached in it, but I know from afar that I’ve had great respect for the league.

There are great coaches, great players, great teams. So we know that every time we step on the floor, we have to be at a very, very high level if we want to have an opportunity to win the game because that’s how good this league is. I think we continue to get better.”

UNLV Guard Howie Fleming Jr On How He Plays

“I tell everyone that the board man gets paid. That’s just how I go out and play. I kind of find my niche for my guys and whatever it is I need to do that night, I go out and do.

Some days it might be scoring 20 points, some days it might be to get 10 assists. It may be just guarding the best player. Today, it just so happened it was for me to get the rebounds.”



