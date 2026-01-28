UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "Thank The Good Lord We Made A Three-Pointer"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team got blown off their home court on Tuesday night by the New Mexico Lobos. New Mexico won the game by a score of 89 - 61. This loss, in all likelihood, killed any chances the Rebels had of competing for a regular-season championship in the Mountain West Conference. They are now 5 - 4 in Mountain West play, and the San Diego State Aztecs are seemingly out of reach at 8 - 1 in conference play.

However, there was a silver lining in this game. That's because the Rebels went into the game against the Lobos with the longest streak in the country of making at least one three-pointer in the game. The record dates back 39 years to the 1986 - 1987 season. Things got a bit dicey in Tuesday's game, though. With 12 minutes left in the second half, the Rebels still hadn't hit a three-point shot. Then, with 11:46 left in the second half, Al Green hit a three-pointer to preserve the record for UNLV. Snapping that record would have added insult to an already brutal loss.

Following the game, head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the loss and the three-point record. Freshman guard Issac Williamson also commented on the team's play.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Their Loss To The New Mexico Lobos

"Credit to New Mexico," Pastner said. "Bottom line, we got our butts kicked. We went 0-2 in this homestand, and that's unacceptable. They had a hit-first mentality, and we had a soft-first mentality. We've got to be better. We have a quick turnaround, in 72 hours we play at Nevada. I told our guys, your toughness will be tested to see how you respond Friday night."

Pastner On The Rebels' Poor Performance Against The Lobos

“We got our butts kicked. Thank the good lord we made a 3-pointer, and I thought Naas Cunningham gave us some good minutes,” Pastner said. “Other than that, we were terrible.”

Pastner On The Rebels' Three-Point Record

“I’m just aware of the record and I know it’s important to the fans. I mean, I would rather win the game and not get the three.”

Rebels Freshman Guard Issac Williamson On The Team Continuing To Fight

“I feel like us fighting most of the time is what we have to do. We’re not really worried about the offensive end.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News