UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner:" This Is Even More Of A Massive Job Than I Originally Thought
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels won their final exhibition last week; however, despite the win, head coach Josh Pastner was focused on fixing the issues he saw and not just focusing on the success. Following the game, Pastner spoke about a number of topics, but focused a lot on the importance of defense and competing on every possession. He gave a lot of insight into his mentality when speaking after their last game.
UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Defensive Lapse Despite His Offensive Explosion
“The kid hit a three,” Pastner said. “(Gibbs-Lawhorn) had no sense of urgency on guarding that shot. He went underneath the screen. Hands were down. He didn’t have a hair-on-fire mentality, sense of urgency, desperation, life-or-death mentality. And you just (have) to come out (of the game).You just got to sit your butt on the bench.”
Pastner On Aligning With Players Who Want To Win Possessions
“I’m a big believer in alignment, and all of the guys I’m most aligned with are the ones (for whom) winning that possession is more important than breathing. They will literally go after your legs to win that possession.”
Pastner On The UNLV Job
“People love basketball. It’s the fabric and DNA of the community. So, I’ve loved it. There’s great intensity. There’s great pressure that comes with the job as being the head coach, and I don’t shy away from that. … It’s even more of a massive job than I originally thought...
If anything, I’ve learned that this is even more of a massive job than I originally thought. And I love every aspect of it.”
Pastner On The Kind Of Players He Wants To Coach
“You’ve got to have a motor and a little bit of craziness. If you’re cool, casual and cute, there is zero alignment with me. I don’t know how to coach that, I don’t want to be around it, and it’s hard to play for me if you’re that way.”
On Gibbs-Lawhorn's Defense
“The reason Dra played the way he played wasn’t because of his offense. It was because when he sat and he went back in, he guarded at a high level, he defended, and based on his defense, he was able to really play at a high level offensively.”
