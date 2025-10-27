UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "This Is Las Vegas’ Team"
With the college basketball season just around the corner, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels are getting ready to tip off in their season opener on November 4. Before we get to that, we recently heard from the Rebels' new head coach, Josh Pastner, and also heard from their guard Myles Che. This is what they had to say about the upcoming season.
UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On What He Wants To Do In Las Vegas
“I said from the very beginning that I’m here as the gatekeeper to try and keep the program moving forward,” Pastner said. “I think it’s important that we set the tone with how we compete first and foremost and then everything else from there.
This is Las Vegas’ team. I’ll never say this is my team or my program. They want to see their team be great competitors and never play with a sense of entitlement but with great appreciation.”
Pastner On Wanting To Play Fast And Hard
“I don’t want to be the dribbling Rebels. I don’t want to be the slow-down Rebels. I don’t want to be the walk-up Rebels. I want to be the Runnin’ Rebels. That doesn’t mean we want to play wild and crazy basketball. It means pace, pace, pace.”
Pastner On The Importance Of Home Court Advantage
“I was in the old Pac-10 when it was the best of the best. I was in the ACC when it was the best of the best. I’ve seen what a home-court advantage can do. We have to get the Thomas & Mack back to being one so we have the same opportunity as others to win and protect our home court.”
Pastner On The Challenges Of The Injuries His Team Has Dealt With
“The toughest challenge will be getting guys who have been out back into the mix, the conditioning and the chemistry and playing together. I believe once we’re fully healthy, we’ll have a chance to have a good season.”
Pastner On The Pressure Of Taking The UNLV Job
“This is a massive job. It reminds me of when I took over Memphis, that in a 50-mile radius, being the head coach was like being the (manager) of the Yankees.
I think there are a lot of similarities in this job. The history. The people who love basketball. It’s the fabric of UNLV and the community. There’s great intensity and pressure with being the head coach and I don’t shy away from that."
Rebels Guard Myles Che On The Team's Expectations For The Season
“We want to be a hard-nosed, gritty team that just plays basketball. We have the talent to win a Mountain West championship and make a run in the NCAA Tournament.”
