UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: “This Was A Tough Road Trip"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team had a tough road trip, losing to the Wyoming Cowboys and, most recently, to the Colorado State Rams by a score of 70 - 62. They have now dropped back down to .500 at 2 - 2 in Mountain West Conference play after getting off to a 2 - 0 start. However, their effort and all-around performance were much better in their most recent loss to the Rams than in their disastrous loss to the Cowboys.

Following their loss to Colorado State, head coach Josh Pastner echoed the same sentiments. While he is never happy with a loss, he does believe his team played much better on Friday night.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Their Loss To The Colorado State Rams

"I'm proud of our young men for the way they bounced back from Tuesday's game (98-66 loss at Wyoming), because our whole message over the last three days was how you are going to respond is going to show your character," Pastner said. "I thought we responded the right way. We had great fight and we had a chance to win the game. It's a fine line sometimes between winning and losing, and we fell a little short. Credit to Colorado State."

Pastner On The Rebels Effort

“I was really proud of our guys’ effort. I had no issue with that,” Pastner said. “I was proud of the way they responded after Tuesday’s game. I told them today was going to showcase a lot about your character on how are you going to respond.”

Pastner On Their Recent Road Trip

“This was a tough road trip, but I loved how we battled back. We just got to be better on the glass in both halves. It can’t be just one half. It’s got to be both halves. We need Tyrin (Jones) and Kimani to just be monsters in the paint there.”

Pastner On His Lineup Changes

“It was spur of the moment. I didn’t like that first group. We got our butts kicked (at Wyoming) and I wasn’t going to watch that again. I got those five guys out in a line change. Those five guys came off the bench, gave us a great lift, got us the lead and did a lot of good things.

Pastner On The Team Needing To Get More Easy Points

“We should have more points in the paint. We should be better at the free throw line. I’m just frustrated because I want to win so bad for our guys after what happened Tuesday. To bounce back, I wanted to win so bad for our young men … proud of our guys effort, just didn’t get it done.”



