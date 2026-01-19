UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "We're Getting Better Offensively"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team got their first road win of the season in Mountain West Conference play this weekend. They went on the road and knocked off the San Jose State Spartans by a score of 76 - 62. It was a much-needed win for the Rebels, who are now 4 - 2 in the Mountain West. Following the big victory, we heard from both Rebels' head coach Josh Pastner and senior guard Howie Fleming Jr.



UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On The Win Over The San Jose State Spartans



"Really proud of our guys," Pastner said. "Really great win. Winning is hard. Winning on the road is especially hard. I told our guys for the last 48 hours, to win this game you've got to be so defiant to compete for every inch and you can't give an inch, that's what it comes down to. We found a way to really have a high level of compete. I was extremely proud of our young men for growing into the grit and toughness that we talked about, and the competitive fire and competitive excellence."



Pastner On UNLV Sharing The Ball And Playing Like A Team Against The Spartans



“I thought we really shared the ball,” Pastner said. “We’re getting better offensively. The open man is the go-to man. The go-to man is the open man. The violence of our cutting and the ball doesn’t stick. It’s not given a headache. It’s not getting massaged. People aren’t killing the grass standing around. Our cutting is really good.”



Pastner On UNLV Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Playing Point Guard This Season



“He’s not a natural point guard, but he’s really learning the position. And he was warring over all those screens (on defense). He was awesome.”



Pastner On UNLV Guard Howie Fleming Jr



“Howie was a stat-sheet stuffer. He was great.”



Fleming Jr On Getting A Message From Pastner At 1:00 AM



“That’s my dog. There’s more than just basketball here. We’re like a family and that’s the culture we’re trying to build here. Anybody calls me at anytime with a UNLV by their name.



I didn’t even know he was getting his tire changed, but we talked about grit and toughness and what we needed to do to get a win today.”





