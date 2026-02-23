The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team blew out the Air Force Falcons on Saturday night by a score of 91 - 66. It was a must-win game on the road against a struggling Falcons team. This win kept the Rebels at the heart of the Mountain West Conference standings at 9 - 7 with another big road game ahead of them against the 10 - 6 Grand Canyon Lopes.



It was Kimani Hamilton who stepped up against Air Force and led the team with 27 points. It was needed with Tyrin Jones struggling with attitude sickness in the second half of the game. Following the win, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the much-needed win over the Falcons.



UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On The Win Over The Air Force Falcons



"Air Force is well-coached and they are a Division I basketball team," Pastner said. "I know they have had some struggles this year, but you are playing on their home floor and they run good offense and make it difficult for you defensively. I thought we were getting baited into shooting threes in the first half, and we were lethargic. Our agenda wasn't the right agenda to play the right way and we were not what we have been and who we have been. Our second half was really good on both ends of the floor. We were able to get three stops in a row seven different times throughout the course of the game today. We were able to pull away in the second half and any time you can get a road win it's a great deal."



Pastner On Rebels Not Being Good Enough To Overlook Any Opponent



“We’re not good enough to have any trap games,” Pastner said. “We can’t look past anyone.



Pastner On Senior Forward Kimani Hamilton, Who Led The Team In Scoring On Saturday Night



“I was disappointed in Kimani in the first half, I thought he was settling for threes. In the second half, he got into the paint and was a different guy. I was really proud of him for that. … He did a lot of really good things for us.”



Pastner On Freshman Forward Tyrin Jones Dealing With Altitude Sickness On The Road In Colorado



“He was balling. The only reason we were up in the first half was because of Tyrin Jones. But I had altitude sickness in Wyoming. … I was hallucinating. It was awful. I was ready to jump out of the window. I didn’t know what was going on.



(Jones) had altitude sickness, so I get it’s not easy.”





