UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "We Were Bad. We Were Soft. We Were Bad"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team was blown out by the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday night by a score of 98 - 66. It was an ugly game that the Rebels are going to have to move past in a hurry, with the Colorado State Rams on deck for Friday night. The Rebels looked awful on both sides of the ball and Josh Pastner did not hold back when talking about the game and the way his team played in it in his post-game interview.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On The Loss To The Wyoming Cowboys

"Wyoming played with desperation, and we played soft. We just couldn't score; we missed free throws and layups, and that's a bad combination," Pastner said. "We just got our butts kicked. They just punched us in the face, and we didn't respond. Just really disappointed with our lack of hit-first mentality and our lack of toughness. But that is going to get corrected in a hurry, because we have a quick turnaround with Colorado State on Friday."

Pastner On The Rebels Playing Soft And Bad

“We were bad. We were just bad,” Pastner said. “We were bad. We were soft. We were bad. Couldn’t score. We left so many points on the board. (Wyoming) played with desperation, and we played soft, so that’s going to get you beat.”

Pastner On Missing Shots and Getting Selfish

“We missed so many layups. The hardest thing to coach is when you can’t score. We couldn’t score. We missed so many shots, so many point blank, just layups and short paint (shots). And then we started getting selfish. We only had five assists. It was bad.”

Pastner On The Game Getting Away From Them

“(Wyoming) kicked our butt from the start of the game to finish. We couldn’t score, and it just snowballed. We were bad defensively.”

Pastner On Having To Fix Their Issues Before Playing The Colorado State Rams On Friday

“Kimani, in the second half, we needed him to be that in the first half. We were just bad, and we couldn’t score. We couldn’t stop them. Bad combination. I told our guys we can’t let Wyoming beat us twice because we got a quick turnaround with Colorado State on Friday. We got to clean this up.”

