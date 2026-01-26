UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "You Can't Leave Points On The Board"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels lost a tough game to the San Diego State Aztecs this weekend, which would have been for a share of first place had the Rebels won. Following the game, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the loss.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Their Loss To The San Diego State Aztecs

"Credit to San Diego State, that's a good basketball team," Pastner said. "They hit big shots late in the shot clock and at key times. Byrd was outstanding. This game was for first place, and when you are trying to play for first place, you can't leave points on the board as we did. We had many and-one opportunities where we got fouled and missed the layup, then ended up missing free throws. You can't have that many empty possessions."

Pastner On The Rebels Leaving Possessions On The Board

“In a game like this, you can’t leave possessions on the board,” Pastner said. “(San Diego State) Coach (Brian) Dutcher is awesome. His record speaks for itself. They have been the gold standard in this conference for a decade or more, 15 years, I don’t know how long. But you can’t have that many empty possessions and amount of free throws we missed.

We missed a lot of layups and short shots or missed and-one opportunities. We were trying to get over the hump, but you just can’t have that many empty possessions.”

Pastner On Aztecs Guard Miles Byrd

“Byrd was a high-level dude today. He was outstanding. He was a stud. When they’re shooting like that, it’s a different deal.”

Pastner On His Team Staying Connected

“I told our guys in the last timeout with 1:30 to play, ‘We’re still trying to win this game, but no matter what, we have to stay connected. We have to be really connected and fighting until the end. I had no issue with our toughness and grit. We have to make sure we get better.

We’ll watch the film (Sunday), lift and flush it. We have a quick turnaround against a really good New Mexico team here Tuesday night.”

Pastner On Needing To Step Up In A Big Game Like This

“Even though it’s still early in the season, in a sense, this game was for first place,” Pastner said. “When you’re trying to play for first place, you can’t leave points on the board that we left.”

Pastner On Forward Tyrin Jones

“This is all new for (Jones). Every time he steps on the floor. It’s just like Issac Williamson, who had some turnovers today in some key times. It’s just freshman things. Those two guys will get better as time goes. And the biggest jump you usually see from guys in college is from freshman to sophomore year. So, we’ve just got to keep working with them.”



