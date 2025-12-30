UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "You’d Probably Have To Cut My Right Leg Off Not To Coach A Game"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team scheduled the La Sierra Golden Eagles, a NAIA school from Riverside, California, that plays in the Great Southwest Athletic Conference, between Mountain West Conference games during the holiday season. That was part of the plan for head coach Josh Pastner. Unfortunately, he got sick leading up to the Rebels blowout win over the Golden Eagles. Pastner spoke to the media about all these things following the 89 - 47 victory.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Men's Basketball Head Coach Josh Pastner On Their Win Over The Las Sierra Golden Eagles

"We were supposed to take care of business, and we did. We did a nice job on the glass, and we forced them into 24 turnovers," Pastner said. "I thought defensively, with our ball pressure, we made it tough on the 7-foot-3 kid. Bottom line, we found a way to win, and it gave us a great opportunity to play everybody. That's a really good thing for us because everyone has to stay ready. You just never know. It was a good win for us to close out 2025, but the rest of the way will be conference play starting on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Air Force."

Pastner On How Their Strong Play Early In The Game

“I thought defensively we did some good stuff there, especially with our ball pressure,” Pastner said. “The first 15 or 16 minutes we were at a high level.”

Pastner On Being Sick Leading Up The Game

“It was brutal the last two days. I was in rough shape. I spent a lot of time in the fetal position.

But you’d probably have to cut my right leg off not to coach a game.”

Pastner On Trying To Make Sure Everyone Stays Healthy This Time Of Year

“Part of it is just this time of year. People get sick. I tell guys all the time about hygiene. The best defense is washing your hands. I remind the guys constantly, but it’s part of being around people that viruses and flus go around. And when you have kids, they’re going to get sick at school and then you’re going to get sick.”

Pastner On Scheduling La Sierra

“It gave us a good opportunity to play and get our rhythm back before we get back into conference play. “It was a chance to play post-Christmas and get our wind back. It was a positive for us.”

Pastner On Getting To Expand His Rotation In The Game

“In a game like this, you get a chance to play everyone and that’s a good thing because everyone has to stay ready."

