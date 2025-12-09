UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach: "We’re coaching them every day in practice like it’s Game 7 of the NBA Finals"

With the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team quickly heading towards Mountain West Conference play and coming off a huge win over the Stanford Cardinal, we are covering an interview Josh Pastner did with the UNLV official website, focused on how things have changed since Pastner last coached. He spoke about both the things he likes and dislikes, and how he handles them.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Men's Basketball Coach On The Challenges Of Coaching Today

"Are there challenges we didn’t have to deal with before? You’re darn right there are. Are there some frustrations? Of course. But I’m one who believes there are certain things about the new model that make college athletics better.

Just because student athletes are getting paid does not change the standards that we’re going to hold them to or how we’re going to coach them. Maybe our players — our roster — will change yearly. But our standards and our culture won’t change. And if you don’t want to be coached hard and held accountable, then this isn’t the place for you."

Pastner On What He Likes About The Transfer Portal

"I love that you’re not wasting time anymore. And the great thing about the transfer portal is the players are older; they’re 20, 21, 22 and have experience being part of a college program. Not only do you have tape on them playing at the college level, but they understand how a college system works and what you have to do to be successful.

When you’re dealing with younger players — especially freshmen — they can get overwhelmed because everything is coming at them from different directions. When you recruit a player from the portal, they’ve been through all that. They understand about taking care of their bodies, about managing their time and how to juggle academics and basketball responsibilities."

Pastner On Being Up Front With His Players About NIL Concerns

"I like to be very up front with players: “Hey guys, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. You all know that everyone is getting paid at different levels, but when the ball is tipped, my loyalty is to UNLV. I’m putting the best players on the floor to win the game. And before that, we’re going to coach you as hard as possible to get you to be the best you can be.”

Pastner On Not Being Afraid Of Confrontation With Players

"You also can’t be afraid of confrontation and telling your guys the truth and pushing them to get the most out of their abilities.

All of that is part of the old landscape, too. Just because there’s now a financial component involved, you still have to find the guys who deep down inside are driven to improve, who are about winning, and who want to be pushed and coached hard to achieve both goals.

In the end, when the guys get on the floor, we’re not concerned about the money thing. We’re coaching them every day in practice like it’s Game 7 of the NBA Finals."



