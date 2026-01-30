UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head To Reno As Underdogs Against The Nevada Wolf Pack

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will hit the road to face off with the Nevada Wolf Pack tonight. It is going to be a huge matchup between two Mountain West Conference in-state rivals. UNLV is an underdog in this game, and the predictions for this game have been reflecting this. This prediction comes from Kim Smith of Picks and Parlays. This is not a favorable prediction for the Rebels, who they do not expect to have much of a chance in this game. This is what they had to say about the Rebels and the game.

Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"From a statistical perspective, UNLV averages 78.0 points per game while allowing 77.3. The Rebels shoot 46% from the field, collect 35.8 rebounds per game, and average 14.2 assists. Offensively, they are most effective when they can get out in transition and avoid extended half-court possessions.

One area where UNLV stands out is defensive activity. The Rebels average 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game, showing their ability to disrupt passing lanes and protect the rim. When UNLV forces turnovers, they are far more likely to control tempo and stay competitive against higher-ranked opponents."

Picks And Parlays Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack

"Pick: Nevada -7.5

Nevada’s defensive consistency and strong home-court advantage give them the edge in this rivalry matchup. UNLV has struggled to maintain efficiency against disciplined defenses, and the Wolf Pack’s ability to control tempo should limit the Rebels’ transition opportunities. Over 40 minutes, Nevada’s execution should allow them to pull away...

I’m backing the under here because Nevada prefers a slower pace and emphasizes half-court defense. With both teams capable defensively and the Wolf Pack likely dictating tempo, this game sets up as a more controlled, lower-scoring rivalry battle than the total suggests.

Final Score Prediction: Nevada 76, UNLV 68"

While we do expect Nevada to win this game, we believe this game will be closer than predicted. This rivalry game will finish within five points. The Rebels have proven that they can beat or lose to anybody in the Mountain West on any given night. After a brutal performance in their last loss to the New Mexico Lobos, we expect Josh Pastner to have his team focused and playing much better against their rivals.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News