UNLV Runnin' Rebels Heavy Underdogs On The Road Against The Boise State Broncos

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team will look to extend their two-game winning streak tonight in a huge road game against the Boise State Broncos. They are coming off crucial wins over the Grand Canyon Lopes and San Jose State Spartans. When these teams, who are both tied in the Mountain West Conference standings at 7 - 6, played earlier in the year in Las Vegas, the Rebels won the game in overtime. This time they will meet in Boise.



With the game being played tonight, the predictions are beginning to roll in. This next prediction we are covering comes from Nikos Lagouretos of Sports Chat Place. They do not believe the Rebels will be able to pull off the road win, and they don't believe the game will be particularly competitive.



Sports Chat Place On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels



"Offensively, UNLV averages 78.9 points per game, while allowing 78.6 points per game defensively. The Rebels shoot with 46% from the field and grab 36 rebounds per game, while dishing out 14.2 assists per game. They average 4.5 blocks per game and 8 steals per game defensively."



Sports Chat Place's Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Boise State Broncos



"In this UNLV vs Boise State Prediction, Boise State is coming as -9.5 home favorites. Boise State has been the better team this season and has been red-hot lately, with a 6-1 record in their last 7 games and 5-2 against the spread. On the flip side, UNLV has back-to-back wins, but has lost its four games before that and is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games. Both teams have similar offensive numbers but Boise State has been better defensively, with UNLV’s defense ranking on the bottom-100 of the entire nation, so I don’t expect them to do any damage on the road. Take Boise State and lay the -9.5 points at home.



Nikos Lagouretos's Free Pick: Boise State -9.5"



We disagree with this prediction. Granted, the Broncos deserve to be the favorites on their home court and could very well win this game. However, we don't expect this to be a double-digit game for either team. While it's hard to have much confidence in UNLV being that they have been so inconsistent this season, we believe they will lose a hard-fought game by five points or fewer tonight.

