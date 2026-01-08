UNLV Runnin' Rebels In Bottom Third Of The Mountain West Power Rankings

With so much going on this time of year, it's been a while since we've taken a look at any Mountain West Conference power rankings. These are a good way to gauge what the current perception of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is. After losing to the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie earlier in the week, UNLV is now 2 - 1 in Mountain West play. They will have another test on Friday on the road against the Colorado State Rams. Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net released their Mountain West Power Rankings this week, and this is what he had to say about the Rebels, their most recent opponent, and their next opponent.

Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 9 Ranked UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"UNLV is one of four unbeaten teams in MW play, but those victories are over Fresno State and Air Force at home. We’ll have to see more to move the Rebels up the rankings. That could come this week with road games at Wyoming and Colorado State, which are both winnable games despite being stiff tests. UNLV is shooting 28.6 percent from three, which isn’t going to win you many MW games."

Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 8 Ranked Wyoming Cowboys

"Wyoming went 9-2 in non-league but has been exposed a little in league play as the non-conference schedule was soft (323rd in the nation). The Cowboys beat Air Force but lost by 12 to GCU and 20 at New Mexico. In those losses, Wyoming made just 10-of-54 3-pointers (18.5 percent). The Cowboys have shot pretty well outside of those games. Wyoming draws UNLV and Nevada this week."

Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 6 Ranked Colorado State Rams

"Colorado State lost Kyle Jorgensen, arguably the MW’s most important player, early in a 42-point loss at Utah State before dropping a home game against Nevada. The Rams rebounded with a key road win at Grand Canyon on Saturday, but need Jorgensen (leg injury) back if they’re going to make any noise in the MW. Up next are home games against New Mexico on Tuesday and UNLV on Friday."

This is a fair spot to rank the Rebels, who have been inconsistent this season and lost their only road game so far on their conference schedule. Knocking off the Rams could go a long way to help them start climbing up the power rankings rather than falling after losing to the Cowboys. We have seen this team play like they can beat anybody, but we've also seen them look horrific, like they did against Wyoming. They are where they belong; however, have shown the potential to climb.

