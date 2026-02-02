UNLV Runnin' Rebels Look To Get Back On Track Against Fresno State Bulldogs

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is in the midst of a rough three-game losing streak. They desperately need to get back on the right track and will look to do so on Tuesday night on the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs. This is a team behind them in the Mountain West Conference standings that they should be able to beat if they just play their game. With the game being tomorrow, the predictions are starting to roll in. It appears that the predictions for this game are much more positive than any from their past few games. This latest prediction comes from Guy Bruhn of Doc's Sports Service.

Doc's Sports Service On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"UNLV will take the court with a win-loss record of 10-11 for the campaign. They are turning it over 12.5 times per contest and as a squad they are committing 21.4 fouls every game. As a unit, UNLV is grabbing 35.5 boards per game and is sitting with 297 dimes this year, which has them ranked 201st in college in terms of passing the ball. The Rebels are hitting 31.8% on shots from 3-point land (138 of 434) and 68.4% from the charity stripe. They average 77.9 pts per game (148th in D-1) while hitting 45.8% from the field.

On defense, the Rebels are able to force 13.7 turnovers per contest while drawing 20.0 fouls. They are surrendering 34.5% on shots from downtown and they are 287th in college hoops in points per game from their opponents (77.9). The Rebels defense is allowing a field goal percentage of 45.3% (544 of 1,201) and they surrender 35.5 rebounds per game as a team. They are currently ranked 281st in D-1 in giving up assists with 315 relinquished for the year."

Doc's Sports Service's Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Fresno State Bulldogs

"Guy Bruhn's Pick: Take UNLV"

It's good to see the experts and analysts starting to side with UNLV in this game because that hasn't been the case for the past few games, and they've now lost three in a row. While we don't get an exact score, they do pick UNLV with what we expect to be a very close spread on all sportsbooks. While the Rebels have proven they can lose to anybody, this is a game that should be there's for the taking if they just show up and play like they have proven they can multiple times this season. They are the better team; now they just need to show that on the court.

