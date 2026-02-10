UNLV Runnin' Rebels Look To Take Down The San Jose State Spartans At The Thomas & Mack Center

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team will be tipping off against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center tonight. UNLV is riding high after a big 80 - 78 upset win over the Grand Canyon Lopes, which snapped a four-game losing streak. With that win, the Rebels are back to .500 in the Mountain West Conference at 6 - 6 and are now 11 - 12 overall. Their next game against the Spartans should be another game that they should win. San Jose State is currently just 1 - 11 in the Mountain West and 6 - 17 overall.

Almost all of the predictions for this game have picked the Rebels to win this game, and this next prediction from Tony Sink of Doc's Sports Service sees this game the same way. They believe that UNLV will not only win this game but also cover the double-digit spread.

Doc's Sports Service On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"UNLV has a mark of 11-12 so far this season. The Rebels commit 22.2 personal fouls per contest and they shoot 69.3% from the free throw line. They are assisting teammates 14.1 times per game (176th in the country) and they are turning it over 12.8 times per contest. UNLV has totaled 1,812 points on the campaign (78.8 per contest) and they average 35.7 rebounds per game. When it comes to offensive execution, the Rebels are shooting 46.1% from the field, which ranks 137th in the nation.

The UNLV defense allows 35.1% on 3-point attempts (170 of 485) and their opponents are converting on 72.2% of their shots from the charity stripe. They have given up 14.7 dimes and 35.0 rebounds every game, which is ranked 278th and 206th in D-1. The Rebels on defense are ranked 304th in D-1 in points allowed per game with 78.7. They are forcing their opponents into 13.7 TO's per game and have let teams shoot 45.5% from the field (274th in Division 1)."

Doc's Sports Service's Prediction For San Jose State Spartans @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"Tony Sink's Pick: Take UNLV"

We agree with Doc's Sports Service. The Rebels should win this game, and they should win this game convincingly. They have to keep their positive momentum going with the Boise State Broncos next on the schedule later in the week. Despite how volatile the Rebels have been this season, this is a game that UNLV should be able to win against a reeling Spartans team.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News