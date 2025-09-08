UNLV Runnin' Rebels Men's Basketball Announce Their Non-Conference Schedule
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has announced their 2025 - 2026 non-conference schedule on Monday. They will play 11 games starting on November 4 and concluding on December 29. Five of those games will be played on the Rebels' home court at the Thomas & Mack Center, three at MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Strip in Las Vegas.
This slate of games will be a great early-season test for the Runnin' Rebels because it is not an easy schedule. However, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner says that is by design and he's excited for the team to challenge themselves with tough opponents before heading into their Mountain West Conference schedule.
"We are extremely excited about this non-conference schedule," Pastner said. "We believe in challenging our team to get ready for the grind of the Mountain West, and this schedule will do exactly that. We have top programs on the slate and will be a tremendous opportunity for our guys to compete at the highest level. We look forward to our incredible fans creating an electric atmosphere at the Thomas & Mack Center and all over the city. We will feed off that energy and can't wait to get to the start of the season."
They will start with exhibition games with Washington and Lincoln University before tipping off in their season opener on November 4, against UT Martin on their home court. Their next two games will also be played at the Thomas & Mack Center against Chattanooga and Montana.
Then they hit the road to take on the Memphis Tigers before preparing for the Players Era Men's Tournament on Monday, November 24. While there, they will play both Maryland and Alabama. They will also play a third game, but it will be determined by how the tournament plays out earlier in the week.
Once again, they will hit the road for their last road game against Stanford before heading to the Jack Jones Classic at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday, December 13. They will open up there against Tennessee State, then wrap up their non-conference schedule against La Sierra University on Monday. December 29.
Their Mountain West schedule has not yet been announced, but is expected to start on December 20. We will be sure to get those games to you as well as soon as they are announced.
