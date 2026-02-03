UNLV Runnin' Rebels Need To Be The Better Team On The Fresno State Bulldogs Home Court

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is set to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs tonight on the road. Coming off a loss to their in-state rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack, the Rebels have now lost three games in a row and have dropped to 5 - 5 in the Mountain West Conference, and just 10 - 11 overall. There is no doubt that they are reeling and have all but fallen completely out of the running for the Mountain West regular-season title.



It has also been a struggle for Fresno State this season. They are just 4 - 6 in conference play and also below .500 overall at 10 - 11. However, in their most recent game, they snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over the Air Force Falcons. These are two evenly matched teams who both desperately need a win, facing off in tonight's game.



This next prediction we are covering comes from Thomas Pemberton of Picks and Parlays. They believe this will be just a two-point game.



Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels



"The UNLV Rebels are 10-11 on the season. UNLV is 5-5 over their last ten games and they have lost three straight games. The Rebels are 4-3 on the road. UNLV is scoring 77.9 points per game with 6.6 made three pointers. The Rebels are averaging 8.3 steals per game. UNLV lost to Nevada 89-76 in their last game played. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led the way in the loss with 26 points. Naas Cunningham added 13 points. Gibbs-Lawhorn leads UNLV on the season with 17.5 points scored per game."



Picks And Parlays Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Fresno State Bulldogs



"UNLV beat Fresno State 84-72 back in December in their last meeting. Fresno State is 13-7 against the spread on the season. UNLV has covered the spread in 9 games. The Rebels have struggled as of late and can lose their fourth straight game. Watch for Fresno State to be the better team on their home court. Final Score Prediction: Fresno State Bulldogs win 72-70 and cover ATS."



This is a very reasonable outcome, which makes plenty of sense. A two-point road loss to Fresno State for the Rebels wouldn't shock anybody. However, UNLV could very well pull this win off. Both of these teams are evenly matched, and at their best, UNLV is the better team.

The issue is, far too often, they haven't been at their best and, quite frankly, haven't been close. Nevertheless, they should be able to pull off a close win tonight if head coach Josh Pastner can get them focused and back on track.





