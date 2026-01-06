UNLV Runnin' Rebels Projected To Fall To The Wyoming Cowboys On The Road

Coming off three consecutive wins and winners of four of their last five, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team takes to the road to face off with the Wyoming Cowboys tonight in Laramie. The experts and analysts seem to be split on this game, but the predictions are rolling in. With the college football season winding down, it seems like there are now a lot more basketball predictions for us to cover. This one from Kyle Kargel of Picks and Parlays may not make the UNLV faithful very happy.

Picks And Parlays UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys Game Preview

"Wyoming enters this matchup with a clear home-court edge and a season-long defensive profile that separates these teams. The Cowboys have paired efficient scoring with disciplined defense, allowing under 72 points per game while maintaining balance on the offensive end.

UNLV has shown offensive punch throughout the season and can defend when fully engaged, but this spot presents challenges. A late-night road trip into Laramie tests depth and conditioning, and the Rebels are operating with a tighter rotation than earlier in the season.

The Cowboys’ ability to score consistently without sacrificing defensive structure gives them a reliable path to covering at home. UNLV can keep pace offensively in stretches, but sustaining that level for forty minutes at altitude is a different task.

The total looks inflated given the setting. Conference games in Laramie often slow late, and if UNLV’s legs fade or the bench shortens, possessions lengthen and scoring efficiency drops. That dynamic points toward a game that finishes below the posted number."

Picks And Parlays Game Prediction

"Wyoming 81, UNLV 73"

The Rebels will have to prove that they can win on the road in this game. Because the game is in Wyoming, unfortunately, we have to agree with them and give the Cowboys a slight edge in this game. However, the Rebels have been tough to predict this season, and have come out looking great when we expect them to lose and awful when we expect them to win. This should be a fun game. We expect this game to be a hard-fought contest that comes right down to the wire.

