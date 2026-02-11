UNLV Runnin' Rebels To Adjust Seating Arrangements At The Thomas & Mack Center

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has seen declining attendance at the Thomas & Mack Center, and they are now planning to make seating changes starting for the 2026 - 2027 season. These changes are taking place after a survey was sent to season ticket holders back in January. We also got a big hint that attendance had become an issue from Rebels head coach Josh Pastner a few weeks back.

“This was an eye-opening experience for me,” Pastner said. “I did every media obligation there is. I spoke to any group that wanted me to speak...

Every single second of my mindset was selling the program...

We walk out on the court, and there’s probably about 1,000 people in the stands. I knew this was going to be a rebuild. But then I recognized it was going to be a bigger rebuild than I thought."

The planned changes via the Las Vegas Review-Journal

"The home and away benches will be swapped, with UNLV’s bench now planned to be located in front of Section 118, with the away team bench moving in front of Section 116."

(According to UNLV, no seating changes will be forced within sections 116 and 118 as a result of the swap. Any season ticket holders who want to move because of the bench changes will have the opportunity to do so. UNLV will be using Rebel Athletic Fund priority points and donation levels to prioritize those requests.)

"The band will be moving across Jerry and Lois Tarkanian Court, going from Section 101 to the bottom of Section 110, where the main student section is located. This will result in the band and student section being behind the visitor’s basket during the second half of games with the bench area swap.

The student section will include Sections 109, 110, 111 and 112 in the lower bowl, outside of ADA seating areas located at the top of these sections. This will add 79 seats near the floor.

The Courtside Club, which was introduced during the 2019-20 season, will be moved from its current location to Section 101, where the band currently sits. The new locations will make accessing the Strip View Pavilion easier in the main concourse. To accommodate the move, the band risers will be moved and Rows AA-JJ will be pushed back.

Seats in Section 108 in rows AA-JJ will be designated to reserved seating at the Lower Bowl-2 pricing level, which costs $1,555 per seat this season.

Section 122, rows AA-JJ, which were part of the student section, will also switch back to reserved seating at the Lower Bowl-2 price."

