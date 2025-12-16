UNLV Runnin' Rebels Tumble Down Mountain West Power Rankings

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has had a rocky start to their season. There have been both significant ups and downs. This weekend, the Rebels will kick off their Mountain West Conference schedule against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have had just as rocky a run in their non-conference schedule as UNLV. Currently, UNLV is sitting at 4 - 6 while Fresno State is sitting at 6 - 5. Both of these teams find themselves deep down the Mountain West power rankings. Here we are going off the Mountain West power rankings from Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net. They don't have either of these teams very high in their rankings. This is what they have to say about UNLV and their first Mountain West opponents.



Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 10 Ranked UNLV Runnin' Rebels



"UNLV took another brutal loss in its most recent game, falling to Tennessee State, which is added to its loss to Tennessee Martin. Tennessee State didn’t even play all that well, making 2-of-16 3-pointers with 18 turnovers in the win over UNLV. But the Rebels made 19 shots against 18 giveaways in an offensive collapse. UNLV opens MW play against Fresno State and Air Force, a chance to start 2-0."



Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 9 Ranked Fresno State Bulldogs



"After a 6-2 start to the season, the Bulldogs enter MW play on a three-game losing streak with losses to Cal State Bakersfield, Arkansas and Cal State Northridge. Future Pac-12 programs should not be losing to Cal State Bakersfield and Cal State Northridge. Given its playing style, Fresno State has to upgrade its 3-point shooting (31.6 percent) as the Bulldogs open MW action at UNLV."



UNLV has a lot of work to do to climb up the power rankings, but they have a lot of work to do. We believe that they will make a push up the ranking; however, head coach Josh Pastner is going to have to get them playing with more consistency. The team getting healthy should help out with that as well. It's hard for us to argue with where the Rebels are currently ranked. While they have had a tough schedule and some big wins, they also have a poor record and some bad losses. They will need to improve their play once Mountain West play tips off.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News