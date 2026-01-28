UNLV Runnin' Rebels Will Look To Get Back On Track Against The Nevada Wolf Pack

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has been unbelievably volatile this season. They regularly win games they are expected to lose and lose games they are expected to win. Their standings in the weekly Mountain West Conference power rankings have reflected their volatility as they have climbed up and down the rankings all season. We wanted to check in with a few different power rankings this week, and this most recent one comes from one of the most respected outlets when it comes to Mountain West Coverage.

Matt Hanifan of Mountain West Connection recently released their Mountain West Power Rankings, and after their big road trip last week, they are higher in these rankings than most. However, their struggles at home this week against the San Diego State Aztecs may have stunted their ascension a bit. If they don't get back on track quickly, they will topple down the rankings again this week after that walloping they took last night from the New Mexico Lobos, which is not reflected in these rankings.

This is what Mountain West Connection had to say about the Rebels before facing off with their next opponents and arch-rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack.

"Once again, UNLV proved that it’s capable of beating — and losing — to any team on any given night. The Runnin’ Rebels pulled a rabbit out of their hat over Utah State — led by junior guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and freshman wing Tyrin Jones. It was their best win to date. However, it could not follow it up against SDSU, losing by 11. All things considered, UNLV is in a good position as we enter the midway point of MW action."

We agree that ranking UNLV at No. 6 this week is exactly where they should be. With that said, they could fall in next week's rankings if they can't turn things around in a hurry. Their next game on the road against Nevada will be a great opportunity to get back to their winning ways and pull off a crucial victory against their in-state nemesis. If they knock them off then beat the Fresno State Bulldogs, who are just 3 - 6 in Mountain West play and 9 - 11 overall, they should be in fine shape heading into next week's power rankings.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News