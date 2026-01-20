UNLV Runnin' Rebels Will Look To Prevent "A Big Bounce Back Performance" From The Utah State Aggies

The UNLV Rebels men's basketball team will face their toughest foe of the season so far. UNLV will go on the road to Logan to face off with the Utah State Aggies. Utah State currently sits in second place in the Mountain West Conference at 6 - 1 and 15 - 2 overall. There is no doubt that the Aggies are heavy favorites in this game, but we wouldn't count the Rebels out. However, the latest prediction we are covering from David Racey of Pick Dawgz certainly is counting UNLV out of this one. They do not believe that the Rebs will even be able to cover the +16.5 spread.

Pick Dawgz Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Utah State Aggies

"Utah State comes into this matchup after a road loss against Grand Canyon, but they are 15-2 on the season and they are back at home here. The Aggies are shooting 52% from the field and they have scored 93 points or more in three of their last five. UNLV has won two in a row, but they have scored 66 and 62 points in two of their last three road games. The Rebels are shooting 46% from the field and they have allowed 85+ points in two of their last four games. Utah State is the best team in the Mountain West and I expect a big bounce back performance from them here. Take the Aggies to cover at home.

David Racey's Pick: Utah State -16.5"

We have to disagree with this prediction from Pick Dawgz. While we would agree that the Aggies should win this game on their home court, it should be a competitive matchup. The Rebels have been playing their best ball of the year, and the Aggies have been struggling. UNLV will play strong defense in this game, and they will keep it close.

They will not be losing this game by more than 16 points. This game should be close heading into the final five minutes of the game, and the Rebels will need someone to step up on offense if they are going to have any chance of actually winning the game. Guards Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Howie Fleming Jr have been their top offensive weapons as of late. That duo may need to step up again in this one if the Rebels are going to leave Utah with a victory.

