UNLV Runnin' Rebels Will Look To Pull The Upset Over The Boise State Broncos

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has a huge matchup tonight on the road against the Boise State Broncos. These teams are tied at 7 - 6 in the Mountain West Conference standings, with the Rebels already holding a win over Boise State at the Thomas & Mack Center. This is a crucial game for both teams in the Mountain West. A win tonight will propel one team forward and halt the other team's momentum.

As we get closer to game time, the predictions keep coming out. This latest prediction that we are covering comes from Tony Sink of Doc's Sports Service. UNLV fans will be happy to see this prediction, because it's favorable for the Rebels.

Doc's Sports Service On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"UNLV enters this contest with a mark of 12-12 this season. They cough up possession 12.6 times per game and as a unit are committing 21.9 fouls per contest. As a unit, UNLV is collecting 36.0 boards per game and is sitting with 341 dimes on the campaign, which is 200th in Division 1 in terms of passing the rock. The Rebels are connecting on 32.2% on 3-pointers (162 of 503) and 69.4% from the charity stripe. They have an average of 78.9 points per outing (120th in D-1) while hitting 46.2% from the field.

When they are on defense, the Rebels are forcing 13.4 turnovers every game and they draw 20.1 fouls. They relinquish 35.6% from 3-point land and they rank 301st in Division 1 in points per game allowed (78.6). The Rebels are giving up a FG percentage of 45.2% (619 of 1,370) and they relinquish 34.9 boards per game as a team. They are ranked 254th in college hoops in allowing assists to their opponents with 353 surrendered for the year."

Doc's Sports Service's Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Boise State Broncos

"Tony Sink's Pick: Take UNLV"

While we don't get an exact score here, they are taking the Rebels to at the very least cover the spread against the Broncos in this game. They don't have an exact spread they are working with, but Boise State is generally around nine point favorites.

UNLV has proven that they can beat any team in the Mountain West, including the Broncos, whom they have already beaten. However, they have also shown an ability to disappoint and be no-shows for other games. We do believe that the Broncos should win this game, but it will be a much closer game than Vegas is projecting.



