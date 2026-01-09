UNLV Runnin' Rebels Will Look To Take Advantage Of Key Injury To Colorado State Rams

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels are set to take on the Colorado State Rams tonight in Fort Collins, Colorado. UNLV will enter this game as underdogs, but certainly have a fighting chance in this one. In Mountain West Conference play, the Rebels enter this game at 2 - 1, while the Rams are just 1 - 3. However, the Rams are 10 - 5 on the season compared to UNLV at 7 - 7. We expect this game to be better than many others do.

Ky McKeon of Action Network also agrees that this game will be closer than many are predicting. This is the third prediction we have covered, and it's the first that is all favorable for UNLV. They make some strong arguments for why as well.

Action Network's Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Colorado State Rams

"Colorado State has struggled without star big man Kyle Jorgensen. The Rams’ fulcrum has missed the last four games, and the team is just 1-3 overall and against the spread over that span.

Save for an impressive win at Grand Canyon, Colorado State has been downright awful without Jorgensen in the fold.

Expect UNLV and forward Kimani Hamilton to take advantage of Jorgensen’s absence on Friday. The Rebels attack the rim and paint at one of the highest rates in the country, and Colorado State ranks 346th nationally in field goal percentage allowed at the rim.

Colorado State’s perimeter can’t take advantage of UNLV’s sometimes-shaky ball handling, and it doesn’t have the interior fortitude to stand up to the Rebels' rim barrage.

Jorgensen’s absence also hurts Colorado State’s offensive rebounding and its ability to manufacture points from the charity stripe. The Rams will be heavily reliant on jump shooting, turning them more into a one-dimensional offense...

My Pick: UNLV +7 (Play to +6)"

This is the third prediction that we have covered, and it's the first that is favorable towards UNLV. The other two both predicted that they would lose by 10 points. Here, they make an interesting point about the injury to Kyle Jorgensen. Their analysis gives us some hope that the Rebels could go on the road and pull off the upset in Fort Collins, Colorado. We still give the edge to the Rams, but we wouldn't be shocked in the Rebels pulled this one out.

