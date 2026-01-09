UNLV Runnin' Rebels Will Look To Upset The Colorado State Rams On The Road

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team hits the road on Friday night to take on the Colorado State Rams. UNLV will be underdogs in this game, but will look to fight hard and bounce back from their first Mountain West Conference loss to the Wyoming Cowboys earlier in the week. Currently, the Rebels are 2 - 1 in Mountain West play, and Colorado State is 1 - 3 in the conference. However, the Rams are 10 - 5 overall, while UNLV is just 7 - 7.

The latest prediction we are covering comes from Kim Smith of Picks And Parlays. This is another one that does not look good for the Runnin' Rebels.

Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"UNLV comes in 7–7 (2–1 MWC) with a profile that screams volatility. They score 79.6 PPG and rebound well (37.8 RPG), and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (16.4 PPG) gives them a steady shot-creator when things bog down.

But the issue is what happens when UNLV gets knocked off their preferred rhythm. They’re allowing 77.3 PPG, and we just saw the floor fall out on the road at Wyoming (98–66). When UNLV’s defence isn’t set, they get beat in transition, give up open threes, and suddenly they’re playing catch-up — which is a bad place to be at altitude against a team that can really shoot."

Pick And Parlays Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Colorado State Rams

"ATS Pick: Colorado State -7.5 Colorado State is the better “possession-to-possession” team — more efficient, more reliable defensively, and at home. If UNLV brings anything resembling the defensive performance we just saw at Wyoming, CSU can win this by margin without needing a perfect night.

Total Pick: Over 152.5 Both teams are near 80 PPG, CSU shoots 51%, and UNLV’s defensive baseline is leaky. If CSU gets into the high 70s/low 80s (very plausible at home), UNLV doesn’t need to be brilliant for this to threaten the over — they just need to contribute in the low-to-mid 70s.

Final Score Prediction

Colorado State 84, UNLV 74"

This is the second prediction we have covered, and in both, the analyst predicted a 10-point loss for the Rebels. That doesn't bode well for UNLV. However, we wouldn't count UNLV out of this one. The Rams are a little bit banged up and have dropped three of their past four games. Hopefully, the Rebels can find a way to take advantage of this slump and pull off a big Mountain West win.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News