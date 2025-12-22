UNLV Runnin' Rebels Win Mountain West Opener Over The Fresno State Bulldogs

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team tipped off their Mountain West schedule this weekend and started it off with a big win over the Fresno State Bulldogs. They won the game by a score of 84 - 72. UNLV had a big second half that helped them pull away and win the game. The win brought the Rebels to 5 - 6 on the season and 1 - 0 in the Mountain West. Fresno State drops to 6 - 6 on the season and 0 - 1 in Mountain West Play. Following the big win, head coach Josh Pastner praised his team for the win and their tough defensive play.



"Really proud of your young men, that was a great win," Pastner said. "I thought the game was won by getting those 50/50 loose balls. During the stretch when we were really playing at a high level, our defense was electric, allowing our offense to be at a high level. We took our foot off the gas defensively and took some shots we didn't like, and they got some offensive rebounds, which gave them some life, but the reason we were able to win that game was strictly on defense."



Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had a massive game. The junior guard exploded for 28 points, shooting 9 - 15 from the field, 6 - 10 from three, and 4 - 4 from the free throw line. He also chipped in with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. When he plays like this, the Rebels are going to be a tough team to beat in the Mountain West.



The Rebels as a team were strong on offense in this game. They shot 57% from the field, 39% from beyond the arc, and 86% from the free-throw line. They played well on both sides of the ball. UNLV also played well in the paint, grabbing 30 rebounds and blocking six points, while the Bulldogs had 31 rebounds and two blocks.



Wilson Jaques was the star of the game for Fresno State. The freshman center led the team with 18 points on 8 - 12 shooting, and also snatched a team-high 11 rebounds. He also chipped in with one assist, one steal, and two blocks.



Next up for the Rebels are the La Sierra Golden Eagles on Monday, December 29 at home in a game that they should be able to win.

