UNLV Runnin' Rebels Win Second In A Row Against St Joseph's Hawks
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team won their second straight game on Thursday night when they knocked off the Saint Joseph's Hawks by a score of 99 - 85. This was the first time that they have been able to string together two consecutive victories in this young season, and they bring their record up to 3 - 2. The Hawks drop to 2 - 3 and have now lost all three of their road games so far this season.
This was a big step for the Rebels at the start of head coach Josh Pastner's tenure in Las Vegas. Following the game, Pastner spoke to the media about his team's third win of the season.
"That was a good win for the Rebels," Pastner said. "That's a good basketball team coached by a long-time very successful coach in Coach Donahue. But we found a way to win. We had to scrap, claw, kick, fight, just had to find a way. And we've gotten better since where we initially started at the beginning of the year. So proud of our guys.
We’ve still got to get better. We have a lot of work to do. But I love our group. I love our team.”
It was Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn who led the team in scoring in this game. He poured in 20 points, shooting 7 - 16 from the field. The junior guard also chipped in with eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. He also spoke to the media about the growth of this team and this win after the game.
“Figuring out ways to win the game when the game’s not going our way,” Gibbs-Lawhorn said...
The start of the season, we went through tough turbulence. For us, it’s trying to get to smooth sailing. That goes for games the rest of the season and even during games.”
Other team leaders included Jacob Bannarbie, who pulled down 11 rebounds, and Howie Fleming Jr, who dished out six assists.
We also want to mention Tyrin Jones, who had a huge game coming off the bench. Jones scored 16 points in 30 minutes, draining 6 of 10 from beyond the three-point line. He also dominated in the paint with 10 boards and six blocks. You can make a strong case that he was the player of the game.
Next up for the Rebels is the Maryland Terrapins late on Monday night at 11:59 PM EST.
