"A Conference Championship Is Unrealistic" For The UNLV Rebels In 2025
There are a lot of differing opinions on how the UNLV Rebels' football season is going to play out. With a new head coach like Dan Mullen and an almost completely rebuilt roster, it makes sense that there could be a wide range of potential outcomes for this team. While there are some analysts who believe so strongly in what Mullen can do with this roster in the Mountain West Conference that they've suggested they have an outside shot at making the College Football Playoffs, there are, of course, dissenting voices as well.
While Colton Pool of Hero Sports doesn't have an overly negative view of the Rebels like some have, he still believes it's a long shot that can win the Mountain West in Mullen's first season as coach.
Hero Sports' Take On The 2025 UNLV Rebels
"I predict UNLV won’t win the Mountain West but will go Over 8.5 wins.
Expecting Dan Mullen to come in, after being out of coaching for a couple years, and lead this team to a conference championship is unrealistic in my opinion. But the Rebels are still in a great position as a program.
It’s very possible UNLV is favored in all but two of its games this year. The Rebels face UCLA early in the season – though even that is a winnable contest considering it’s at UNLV – and go to Boise State this year.
But even if I were to account for two losses there, I don’t expect UNLV will lose any other games during the regular season. It’s possible the Rebels slip up once more elsewhere, possibly at Colorado State or against Utah State in November, but that would still put UNLV at nine wins.
That could be enough to put the Rebels back in the Mountain West Championship. And another chance to win a conference title would be impressive following a coaching change."
While we disagree with this take, it's not an unreasonable one. We are more confident that the Rebels will be back in the Mountain West Championship game this season than he is. Despite the fact that we picked Boise State to win the conference this year, we also don't think that UNLV winning the Mountain West is unrealistic. Nevertheless, the only way to find out is to let the season play out and see how it goes.
