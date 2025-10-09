Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels "Is Going To Be A Shootout"
The UNLV Rebels are hosting the Air Force Falcons this week, and the predictions are rolling in quickly now. One of our favorite sites for Mountain West analysis is Mountain West Connection. This is actually just one of two of their predictions for this Week 7 matchup. This one is another that has the Rebs winning the game, but in a very close matchup.
Mountain West Connection On The UNLV Rebels
"The Rebels’ offense has been a key factor in the team’s success. UNLV has averaged 35 points per game and has scored in 86% of its trips to the red zone. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has led that effort and consistently demonstrates his reliability. He has reached 1,000 passing yards on the season with nine touchdowns...
Defensively, UNLV leads the nation in takeaways per game with 2.6. That’s the only stat where the defense is stellar. Defensive back Aamaris Brown has led that turnover effort with four picks, which is the most in the nation. UNLV still gives up too much yardage. On average, the defense gives up 270 yards through the air and 140 yards on the ground per game. It’s an effort that the team as a whole needs to work on."
Mountain West Connection On The Air Force Falcons
"The offense hasn’t been an issue for the Falcons; they run for over 240 yards per game, 8th best in the nation, and score over 35 points per game. The issue has been the defense. The defense has allowed over 40 points, 310 passing yards, and 160 rushing yards per game. Defensive lineman Payton Zdroik handles the dirty work on the defensive line, and coming into the season, he was on the Lombardi watch list. Despite that star power, the defense hasn’t been able to stop opposing offenses."
Mountain West Connection's Prediction For Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels
"This game is going to be a shootout. Both teams have strong offenses and weak defenses. This game is going to be a close one, and I believe UNLV will win 38-34 against Air Force."
We like where they are at with Rebels winning and scoring 38 points; however, we are hopeful that UNLV's improved defensive play from last week against the Wyoming Cowboys will carry over into the week against the Falcons. Although the Falcons do have a much better offense. Still, if the Rebels can just gain a little bit of consistency on defense, they already have the big-play ability to become a very dangerous unit.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News