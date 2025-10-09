Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels: "You Can Expect A Very Entertaining Game"
We have another prediction rolling in, and it's the best one we've seen so far. It's actually the second we've seen from Mountain West Connection this week. Finally, we found someone who agrees with us that the UNLV Rebels are going to win against the Air Force Falcons, and they are going to win by two scores. This is what they had to say.
Mountain West Connection On The Matchup
"One thing that the Rebs don’t do is lose the turnover battle. With nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries, they have the nations second best turnover margin at +1.6 per game. Air Force cannot turn the ball over in a game that will already be an uphill battle. And we have to come clean on one of the statistics that may seem to favor the Falcons, and that is time of possession. Yes, this is a category that Troy Calhoun’s teams usually dominate. However, a lot of those time of possession numbers are largely inflated this year because opposing teams are scoring often, usually wasting little time.
Apart from a transfer portal laden roster that is loaded with talent on the UNLV sideline, there are a few other things that make an Air Force victory hard to see. While the offense has been outstanding with Liam Szarka under center, I worry that Air Force is relying on the Sophomore quarterback for too much. The fourth quarter attempted pitch that was swatted for a turnover last week is a microcosm of that worry. That play felt like a high risk play that was forced by a guy that knows his team needs to score each and every time they have the ball."
Mountain West Connection's Prediction For Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels
"At some point you want to believe improvements will come on defense for Brian Knorr’s unit. It hasn’t shown to be even in increments yet, unfortunately. And I’m not so sure a UNLV team that features the Conference’s leading rusher in Jai’Den Thomas is where I’d place my bets on a markedly improved defensive performance. Facing Aamaris Brown, the Conference’s leader in interceptions is also worth Szarka noting his whereabouts when putting the ball in the air.
At the end of the day, with improved defensive play, Air Force is going to be a threat to beat anyone so long as the offense continues at their pace. And Brian Knorr has earned the benefit of the doubt with an ability to bring along a defense. But I don’t see it this week, certainly not to the degree that it would require to beat a team that is in playoff contention. I think we are going to have to wait another week to get back into the win column, unfortunately. You can expect a very entertaining game again, similar to the display we got in Annapolis last week.
UNLV wins 38-28."
This prediction will likely be extremely close to ours when we release our official prediction for Week 7 tomorrow afternoon. This is the most accurate prediction we've seen all week, and it took a long time to find it. Nevertheless, it may just be us and them, but the Rebels will win this game by two scores.
