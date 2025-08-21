Alex Orji And Three Other UNLV Rebels On Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
On Wednesday, the Watch List for the 13th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced. The list featured three UNLV Rebels football stars. Junior quarterback Alex Orji, Senior wide receiver Troy Omeire, and senior wide receiver Jojo Earle are all nominees for the award that values a student-athletes with Texas ties performance both on and off the field. The UNLV Rebels' official website posted the criteria for the award and the process of how the award is given.
UNLV Rebels Official Site On The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
"The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football at and graduated from a Texas high school and/or currently playing at Texas D1 four-year college.
The Watch List announced today will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to five finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The winner will be announced in December and celebrated at The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for Jan. 21, 2026, in Tyler, Texas."
Orji is a UNLV transfer from the Michigan Wolverines. He attended Sachse High School. Currently, he is battling with fellow transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea for the starting job in Las Vegas. Rebels head coach Dan Mullen has announced the starter yet, but he has stated that Orji will play in Week 0.
Omeire is another transfer who started his career with the Texas Longhorns, but transfers from the Arizona State Sun Devils. He played his high school ball at Fort Bend Austin High School. We expect him to be a key contributor in the passing attack this season. There is a chance he's a top wideout in the Mountain West.
Earle, like the other two nominees, is a transfer from the TCU Horned Frogs. He also projects to be a starter and one of the significant contributors in the passing game. His Texas high school days were spent at Aledo High School. We expect him to be a breakout star this season.
