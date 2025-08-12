Alex Orji "Seems To Fit The Bill" As UNLV Rebels Starting Quarterback
This summer, former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji and former Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea have been battling it out for the starting job for the UNLV Rebels. Both quarterbacks transferred to Las Vegas after Dan Mullen took over as the head coach this offseason.
There have been many differing opinions and predictions about who is going to win the job, and at this point, we're all just guessing because even Mullen himself claims he has no idea who will be the starter when the Rebels' season kicks off on August 23.
Recently, Dice City Sports gave their opinion on the matter, and it's an interesting one. It brings up a lot of similar points to what we've been saying here.
Dice City Sports' Take On The UNLV QB Competition
"Colandrea, who started 17 games over two seasons at Virginia, brings a strong arm and Power Five experience to a Rebels roster undergoing major offensive changes under new head coach Dan Mullen. While Orji offers a more dual-threat style, Colandrea has impressed teammates with his poise in the pocket and ability to stretch the field."
"Experience can be the key as Colandrea has 17 games started under his belt while he was at the University of Virginia. Actual college experience does matter which could propel him to being able to hold off his competition during summer camp. But in this case experience might not be good enough as we have year one coach Dan Mullen trying to find the best guy to be able to operate his system. Based off of Dan Mullen’s experience with previous quarterbacks Alex Orji seems to fit the bill a little bit more than Colandrea does. As we are two weeks away from the start of the season this next week should be very important in who’s going to actually be able to win the starting job heading into opening week against Idaho State."
We agree that Orji seems like the better fit for Mullen's system than Mullen. Nevertheless, it's still anyone's job to win because he is keeping his cards close to his vest. While this could still go either way, our money is still on Orji ultimately coming away as the top quarterback at UNLV this season. However, there is also still the possibility that they simply use two quarterbacks depending on the situation.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News