Alex Smith’s Hall Of Fame Speech Inspired Dan Mullen’s Return To Coaching
When the UNLV Rebels football program came calling new head coach Dan Mullen this offseason after the exit of former head coach Barry Odom, it was not an expected turn of events. Mullen had a TV gig with ESPN, and while he new he wanted to coach again, he wasn't so sure about the time and place. However, it turned out that UNLV was the perfect place and the time is now. He spoke about the decision to join the Rebels and what prompted his decision.
Dan Mullen On Alex Smith's Induction Into The College Football Hall Of Fame:
"When you get around everybody at one time, you get back around the players, and you sit there and guys' wives are coming up and like, 'Hey, you made such an impact on my husband's life... 'You get there and you're like, 'OK, that's what I got into it all for.' Alex Smith does his speech, which was unbelievable at the Hall of Fame induction about the impact I made on his life? That's why I've done this. That's been your calling in life, to try to help young people succeed and improve."
Dan Mullen On Coaching And Identity:
"Coaching has been my life," he said. "Football and coaching have been basically my entire life since I was a freshman in high school, with the exception of three years doing TV. You knew you had a purpose and you knew why you do it. And I think hearing those things, it brings you back to the joy of why you did it, the things that were so great about it... I don't like how it finished at Florida. I didn't want that to be the last page of my book. However, I had to be in the right space for me to continue the story on."